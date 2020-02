LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Democrats will caucus on Saturday, Feb. 22. There are 252 caucus sites around the state of Nevada.

While nearly 75,000 people took part in the early voting for caucus, voters who want to participate and didn’t early vote can show up at their local precinct to support their candidate.

Check-in at precinct caucuses begins at 10 a.m. with a call to order at 12 p.m.