Nevada attorney who was at U.S. Capitol on day of riot now running for governor

Joey Gilbert holds his phone while standing with others near a Black Lives Matter Peace Vigil in Reno on Monday, June 7, 2020. A Reno attorney who was in D.C. protesting the 2020 election results during the Jan. 6 insurrection is running to be the governor of Nevada. (Anjeanette Damon/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

CARSON CITY — A northern Nevada attorney who has questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election and was outside the U.S. Capitol the day it was violently stormed is running for governor.

A video posted on Facebook shows Republican Joey Gilbert told an applauding audience in Las Vegas over the weekend that he planned to challenge Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in Nevada’s 2022 gubernatorial race.

Gilbert’s assistant, Andrea Wexelblatt, confirmed his campaign announcement to The Associated Press.

Gilbert joins a crowded field of Republican challengers, including North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and Metro Sheriff Joe Lombardo.