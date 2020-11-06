Nevada Attorney General Ford addresses voter concerns about election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford is trying to reassure concerned voters. In a live interview with Battle Born Progress, Ford spoke directly to voters and assured them that all of their ballots would be counted.

The Facebook Live interview touched on many topics regarding the general election, including voter fraud. Ford says there is no evidence of voter fraud, nor obstruction of the observation of the voting process, in Nevada.

Ford reminded voters that many Nevadans chose to mail in their ballots. That, along with the multiple safeguards in place to prevent fraud, means it could take longer to receive election results.

Right now: @NevadaAG Aaron Ford speaking to @BattleBornProg says he is proud of how #Nevada has handled the election this year.



He says all evidence shows the state has conducted a fair, safe, and secure election. @8NewsNow #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/BqY5nQhwRV — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) November 5, 2020

Ford added that he will not feed into any hysteria but will instead focus on what’s most important: the voters.

“Politicians, whether they are current or former, will not decide who wins it,” Ford said. “The American voters are going to decide who wins this election. The only voice that matters right now is the voice of the voters. That’s why we are going to count every legal vote and let the will of the people here in Nevada speak for itself.”

Ford said he wants Nevadans to feel confident in their poll workers and election officials, adding they are career professionals who take the job seriously.

Overall, Ford says all evidence shows Nevada has conducted a safe, fair and secure election.

The conversation also touched on the vote counting process and how signatures are validated.