LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada Assembly Democrat is running for a spot on the Las Vegas City Council, according to a Tuesday announcement.

Shondra Summers-Armstrong is seeking the Ward 5 seat currently held by City Councilman Cedric Crear, who is running for Las Vegas mayor.

“As a resident of Ward 5 for over 24 years, my connection to the people here and their concerns is not new to me. I have deep roots in this community and a proven history of working with neighbors, activists, union members, and faith-based organizations to illuminate the residents’ issues that have historically been ignored,” Armstrong said in a statement.

Nine Democrats — including eight women — are leaving Assembly seats, with Republicans citing ethics concerns over votes late in the Nevada Legislature’s closing days that approved millions in funding for nonprofits. Some of those nonprofits had connections to lawmakers. One ethics complaint has been filed, naming Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow and Assemblywoman Tracy Brown-May.

Summers-Armstrong wasn’t a Republican target, but she didn’t formally announce her reason for leaving until today. In a Nov. 4 statement, she told 8 News Now she was considering a run for the Ward 5 seat.

She represents Assembly District 6, which includes the northeastern part of Ward 5, as well as downtown and part of east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas City Council Ward 5.

“This is my neighborhood and my neighbors. And there is no one better equipped to recognize and address the unique challenges Ward 5 faces,” Armstrong said. “I believe that my experiences as a small business owner, a public employee, and a community activist, provide a unique perspective from which to advocate for policies that support small businesses, improve public services, and strengthen communities.”

Armstrong’s experience during a 26-year career with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada also includes time as chief union steward for SEIU Local 1107. She was involved in the effort to demand changes to Interstate 15 freeway designs when a freeway ramp was eliminated, isolating neighborhoods in Historic West Las Vegas. The “Stop the F Street Closure LLC” group succeeded in restoring access.