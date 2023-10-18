LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A proclamation issued Monday by Democratic and Republican leaders in the Nevada Assembly calls for Nevadans to stand in solidarity with the people of Israel.

“Should allies of Israel and her people remain silent, Hamas, or other evil terrorist organizations who share its appalling principles for destruction, will perceive the indifference as permission to continue the violence against Israel,” the proclamation said.

Democratic Speaker Steve Yeager and Republican Minority Floor Leader Philip “P.K.” O’Neill signed the document.

It condemned the attack and said Hamas must immediately cease violence and return all hostages unharmed.

“We express our sincerest condolences and support to all affected families from these atrocities wherever in the World they may be found,” the proclamation said.