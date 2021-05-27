Nevada Assembly passes permanent mail-in voting plan

Voting ballot: Absentee voting by mail with candidates and measures on paper and pen with glasses

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) –– A proposal to require Nevada voters to opt-out rather than opt-in for receiving a mail-in ballot passed the Nevada Assembly along party lines on Wednesday. It now moves to the Senate.

Assembly Bill 321 requires a registered voter to tell their county clerk they want to opt-out of receiving a mail-in ballot. The proposal would also require election workers take a class on signature verification.

Nevada moved to a temporary mail-in ballot program for the November 2020 election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Every voter, regardless of if they wanted a mail-in ballot, received one. Nearly half of all votes in the 2020 Election in Nevada were cast by mail, the Secretary of State’s Office reported.

Earlier this session, Democratic Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson had said the bill makes participating in democracy easier and more secure.

Democrats did not need a single Republican vote to pass the bill in the Assembly due to their majority. They do not need a Republican to sign on in the Senate either for the same reason.

Republicans have expressed concern about the security of mail-in ballots, specifically when it comes to who is handling them and who is verifying signatures.

Last month, Nevada Republicans introduced a bill to require a voter to provide proof of identity at the polls. That bill did not move forward.