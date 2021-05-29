Mining tax plan ups stakes in Nevada Legislature’s last days

FILE – This undated file photo shows Barrick Goldstrike Mines’ Betze-Post open pit near Carlin, Nev. A Nevada judge has rejected an effort by rural counties to big mining interests to block a move in the state Legislature to raise taxes on mining companies. Judge James Wilson in Carson City declined Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, to rule on what he called a legislative matter while the process is still underway. (Adella Harding/The Daily Free Press via AP, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers introduced a proposal late Saturday to impose additional taxes on the mining industry with only two full days remaining before they are scheduled to adjourn on May 31.

The industry-backed proposal would keep the current net proceeds structure in tact and add a tax on large mines based on gross revenue.

If it receives two-thirds support in both the state Senate and Assembly, its passage will mark the culmination of years of efforts from Democrats to collect more dollars from the multibillion dollar industry to pay for health care and education.

It will require support from Republicans and Democrats to reach the two-thirds threshold needed for the Legislature to raise taxes.