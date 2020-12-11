Miller’s margin of victory increases to 30 votes following recount in District C commissioner race

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The margin of victory in the closest race in Southern Nevada has increased slightly following a recount. According to the Clark County Election Department, Democrat Ross Miller defeated Republican Stavros Anthony by a total of 30 votes, up from the previous margin of 10 votes.

Officials say this is the result of “74 additional Commission District C votes in the recount.”

Officials are currently reviewing the process and documentation to find an explanation for the vote difference, but say this process will not be completed Friday.

The recount vote totals are as follows:

Ross Miller – 76,633

Stavros Anthony – 76,603

The previous vote totals were as follows:

Ross Miller — 76,586

Stavros Anthony — 76,576

#BREAKING: Recount in Clark County Commission District C race adds 20 votes to Ross Miller's lead. Miller won against Stavros Anthony by 30 votes now. Initial total was 10. #8NN — David Charns (@davidcharns) December 11, 2020

Miller released the following statement after the results were posted: