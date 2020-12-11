Miller’s margin of victory increases to 30 votes following recount in District C commissioner race

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The margin of victory in the closest race in Southern Nevada has increased slightly following a recount. According to the Clark County Election Department, Democrat Ross Miller defeated Republican Stavros Anthony by a total of 30 votes, up from the previous margin of 10 votes.
Officials say this is the result of “74 additional Commission District C votes in the recount.”
Officials are currently reviewing the process and documentation to find an explanation for the vote difference, but say this process will not be completed Friday.
The recount vote totals are as follows:
- Ross Miller – 76,633
- Stavros Anthony – 76,603
The previous vote totals were as follows:
- Ross Miller — 76,586
- Stavros Anthony — 76,576
Miller released the following statement after the results were posted:
“I’d like to extend my deepest gratitude to the staff and volunteers who worked 18 hour days in the middle of a pandemic to uphold my victory.
Now, I’m focused on getting to work speeding our recovery from Covid and assisting my new colleagues in their vital efforts to restore our economy.”Ross Miller, Clark County Commissioner-elect