Mayor Pete Buttigieg meets with Pacific Islander, Asian American community leaders in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg made a stop in Las Vegas Friday, just one day after the latest Democratic debate. During a town hall with Pacific Islander and Asian American community leaders, he discussed education, tax reform and his plans to ease what he calls racial and economic tension.

8 News Now spoke with Buttigieg, who revealed why small meetings like this are so important.

“There’s some things you can’t accomplish in a thousand-person rally or town hall. Having more of a sense of back and forth, understanding what’s on people’s minds. That’s one of the reasons tonight’s discussion with the community here is so important,” he said. “We’ll be having more conversations tomorrow with African American and Latino Nevadans and looking forward to what we can learn there.”

Buttigieg will hold two more discussions with local Latino and African American communities on Saturday.