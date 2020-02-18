Massive turnout, lack of resources lead to long early voting wait times

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Massive wait times continue, as early voting for the Nevada caucus enters the final stretch.

Tuesday, Feb. 18, is the last day of early voting, and caucus day is Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Nevada Democratic Party said the huge early voter turnout is why there are long wait times. On the first two days of early voting, more than 26,000 people across the state voted. This is encouraging for many voters. But one site lead tells 8 News Now there is another issue at play.

Voters waited a while in a long line at the Sun City Anthem Community Center Monday evening, willing to do whatever it takes to cast their votes.

“I sat once or twice, but I stood most of the time. It doesn’t really bother me,” said Henderson resident Marc Segal.

Former Nevada Governor Bob Miller was also in line at Sun City Anthem Monday evening and added, “It’s important to get out there and vote, and it’s not that much of an inconvenience for a couple or three hours to be able to do it.”

Site lead David Hatton says it is not just turnout that is slowing things down. It’s is also due to a lack of resources.

“We could use twice as many of these data processing check-in systems that they’re using. They call it the iPad, the tool,” Hatton said.

Hatton said they only have seven iPads at the Sun City Anthem location. 8 New Now reporter Orko Manna asked if they could reach out to the Nevada Democratic Party to get more tools. Hatton responded, saying, “We’re going to try. They know what’s going on.”

Many are also questioning whether there are enough volunteers, and that includes on caucus day. William McCurdy II, chair of the Nevada Democratic Party, addressed those concerns with members of the media Monday afternoon, saying, “We will continue to provide training and continue to recruit volunteers all the way up until caucus day.”

Some voting locations, like the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, had shorter wait times.

Many people at Sun City Anthem said they will try again.

“The line is three hours long, so I’m coming back tomorrow to vote,” said Henderson resident Kathryn Dove.

But others are embracing the wait.

“It’s like Christmas. You know it’s coming; you might as well do it and get it over with,” said Henderson resident Walter Anderson.

Again, Tuesday, Feb. 18, is the last day of early voting. Many voting locations across Clark County will close at 8:00 p.m. For a full list, click here.