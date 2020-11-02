Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to campaign for Biden in Nevada

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti talks about the new Angeleno Card on April 13, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will be making his way to Las Vegas to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Garcetti will be joining a food distribution event with Assemblyman Edgar Flores and the Nevada Hispanic Legislative Caucus. He will also partner with Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy to raise awareness about Election Day and to later kick off a youth canvass.

The campaign stop comes just one day ahead of Election Day, as both parties converge on Nevada.