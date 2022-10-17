LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican Joe Lombardo hasn’t raised as much money as his opponent, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, but he has more to spend coming down the home stretch to the Nov. 8 election.

Campaign finance reports filed with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office indicate Lombardo has $1.76 million cash on hand in his campaign to unseat Sisolak. The governor has $1.21 million to spend.

Republican Joe Lombardo, left, and Democrat Steve Sisolak. (KLAS)

Lombardo raised $2.3 million in the third quarter of this year, and about $4 million since campaign reporting began. Sisolak has raised $3.2 million — and a total this year of about $6.5 million.

That’s a lot of TV commercials, but it’s nowhere near what’s left in the war chests as U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt enter the final weeks of their campaigns for U.S. Senate.

Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Republican Adam Laxalt.

Democrat Cortez Masto has more than $5 million cash on hand, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. Laxalt has just over $4 million.

Both contests are among the closest-watched political campaigns across the U.S. heading into the election. Political Action Committee funding has been a big part of Laxalt’s resources in the campaign, while Cortez Masto has trumpeted her success in raising individual contributions.

A flurry of political spending on campaign messages is ahead, and early voting opens in Nevada on Oct. 22.

Cortez Masto has raised $45.4 million in campaign funds, and Laxalt reports $13.5 million.