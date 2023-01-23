CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo proposed suspending the state gas tax for one year in his next budget.

“Today, the government has more money than we can responsibly spend; households and businesses most certainly do not,” Lombardo said during his first State of the State Address. “Look around. Everything is more expensive these days: groceries, supplies and services.”

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Nevada was $3.96 as of Monday, according to AAA.

“Working with local gas station operators, the petroleum industry, and the Attorney General’s Consumer Affairs Division, we will make certain that these savings exclusively benefit taxpayers,” Lombardo said. “Using our budget surplus to provide tax relief won’t negatively affect our fuel-tax funded road and construction program or impair bonds.”

The proposal would not affect the federal gas tax. State law automatically raises the state tax to offset any drop in the federal one.

The Nevada Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats, would have to sign off on the proposal.