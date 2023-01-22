CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — With just weeks as governor behind him, Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo will deliver his first State of the State address Monday night.

Lombardo, 60, will use the nearly hour block of time to lay out his goals as governor, specifically focusing on the economy, education and safety, 8 News Now has learned. Safety was a keystone of Lombardo’s campaign, having led the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for eight years.

The address is an opportunity for a governor, no matter if they are ending their second term or just beginning their first, to relay his or her goals and accomplishments to Nevadans.

The governor will give his speech from the Nevada Assembly, where the lower house of the legislature meets.

In his inaugural address less than three weeks ago, Lombardo said he would not ask for new taxes or an increase on existing taxes and would pursue his top priorities to expand school choice and improve school safety while also creating safer streets by “eliminating soft-on-crime legislation.”

Many of those proposals would not pass a Democratic-led Nevada Legislature.

Lombardo’s tenure ends four years of Democratic control in Carson City, where the party held the governor’s office, as well as majorities in both chambers of the Legislature. Democrats will still hold a majority in the Nevada Senate and a supermajority in the Assembly.

With both parties sharing control in Carson City, lawmakers will have to find compromise to make any new law.

8 News Now is on the ground in Carson City and will bring you live coverage Monday afternoon and evening. The speech itself was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

A response from Democrats will follow.

Lombardo won the November election against former Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak by a little more than 15,000 votes — or 1.5%. The Nevada Republican Party did not endorse him in the primary. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Lombardo’s run.