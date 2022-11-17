LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor-elect Joe Lombardo named his transition team this week, surrounding himself with political experience and business connections.

Ryan Erwin, founder of the political consulting company RedRock Strategies, will lead the transition team. He is credited with orchestrating the Nevada Republican Party’s turnaround in 1999, and he was hand-picked to rebuild the California Republican Party.

“I’m honored to lead Governor-Elect Lombardo’s transition team and working committees. Together, we’ve assembled an accomplished team of individuals who are ready to ensure an efficient and effective transition for the Lombardo administration,” Erwin said. “Our transition team and working committees will provide invaluable experience and insight as we set Nevada up for success.”

Lombardo said, “With his steadfast leadership and integrity, I’m confident that Ryan will do an exceptional job as we work to prepare our incoming team for success. This team consists of trusted experts in their fields who are committed to helping us successfully transition from the campaign to the Lombardo administration.”

Chair Ryan Erwin , Founder of RedRock Strategies

, Founder of RedRock Strategies Donna Lombardo , First Lady-Designate

, First Lady-Designate Jeremy Aguero , Principal Analyst with Applied Analysis

, Principal Analyst with Applied Analysis Dr. Tony Alamo , Physician and Former Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission

, Physician and Former Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission Heidi Seevers Gansert , State Senate Republican Leader

, State Senate Republican Leader P.K. O’Neil , State Assembly Republican Leader

, State Assembly Republican Leader Dr. J.J. Goicoechea , Eureka County Commissioner

, Eureka County Commissioner Peter Guzman , President and CEO of the Latin Chamber of Commerce

, President and CEO of the Latin Chamber of Commerce Dallas Haun , Chairman of Nevada State Bank

, Chairman of Nevada State Bank Mark Hutchison , Attorney and Former Nevada Lieutenant Governor

, Attorney and Former Nevada Lieutenant Governor Ben Kieckhefer , Nevada Gaming Commissioner and Former Nevada State Senator

, Nevada Gaming Commissioner and Former Nevada State Senator Pauline Lee , Attorney and Keystone Corporation Board Member

, Attorney and Keystone Corporation Board Member Dwayne McClinton , Governor Affairs Director at Southwest Gas

, Governor Affairs Director at Southwest Gas Tina Quigley , President and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce

Erwin announced working committees on agriculture, ranching and mining, economic and workforce development, education, energy, land and wildlife, general policy, government reform, healthcare, public safety, corrections and law enforcement, real estate, housing and construction, gaming and tourism, and water.

Lombardo’s wife, Donna, will play a role on the team. A number of Northern Nevada political figures are also on the team, along with a presence from rural Nevada. Lombardo’s power base is in Southern Nevada, but he performed well in the statewide primary that lifted him to oppose Gov. Steve Sisolak.