LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early results brought Republican Joe Lombardo a substantial lead in Tuesday’s primary election as he captured 41.8% of the vote statewide. In Clark County, Lombardo had more than 47% of the votes.

The Clark County sheriff would face Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, who had 89.7% of the vote in the Democratic primary. The Associated Press has declared Sisolak the winner of the Democratic primary.

About 54% of the vote statewide has been counted so far.

Attorney and former boxer Joey Gilbert had 23.3% of the vote. Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller had 12.9% of the vote, and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee had 9.6%.

Coming into the primary election, polls showed Lombardo leading with 33% of the vote. Gilbert was second in polling.

Lombardo carried a heavy advantage in name recognition in Southern Nevada over most of the other candidates for governor. He became a household name in Nevada following the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, appearing daily in news conferences as police sorted out the deadliest shooting carried out by a single person on U.S. soil.

Heller, Gilbert and Lombardo performed well in a May 25 debate featuring five of the top Republican candidates for governor.