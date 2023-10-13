LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Joe Lombardo was among 19 Republican governors who signed a letter in support of Israel on Friday.

“We pledge our steadfast support to our ally Israel following the appalling attacks perpetrated against Israel’s sovereignty and innocent civilians on October 7, 2023. We write today to make clear that our states absolutely condemn these heinous acts of terrorism led by Iran-backed Hamas and proudly stand with Israel and the Jewish people,” the letter said.

The governors criticized President Joe Biden’s initial response to the attacks, saying he “emboldened state-sponsors of terror and their henchmen to continue attacking Israel.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 2024 presidential candidate, led the list of governors signing the letter.

Read the full text of the letter here.

Republicans called on Biden to prioritize protecting Americans who remain in harm’s way and to provide unequivocal support to Israel as it defends itself and works to eliminate Hamas. “We must stop holding Israel to an impossible national security standard to which we as Americans would never submit. America should leverage its influence in the international community to ensure that Israel has the latitude to do what it must,” the letter said.

The letter said the Biden administration should put an immediate freeze on the “$6 billion ransom payment made to the terror state (Iran) and an expansion of sanctions against the Iranian regime.”

The governors added a call to close the U.S. border with Mexico “and protect Americans from similar threats at home.”

DeSantis and Lombardo were joined in signing the letter by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.