LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After Republican Joe Lombardo won the 2022 election, a Nov. 17 letter from the Nevada Ethics Commission to his attorney offered to settle cases before he was sworn in as the state’s leader.

The offer: a $50,000 fine, censure from the Ethics Commission, ethics training for “all staff within 30 days of your client’s inauguration as governor” and a designated ethics officer in the Governor’s Office during his first term.

Once a confidential offer, the Nov. 17 letter is now part of the Ethics Commission’s materials in preparation for a hearing on the Lombardo campaign’s use of images showing him in uniform, along with his badge and gun.

The hearing, most recently scheduled Tuesday, June 13, has now been delayed until the commission meets again on July 25.

And the fine is more than 33 times higher now — $1.665 million.

The hearing was most recently delayed when Lombardo objected to a proceeding involving only three of the five commission members, leading to the delay until next month.

Lombardo’s attorney argues the case is based on standards that don’t apply because he was acting Clark County Sheriff — head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He was in uniform constantly as he performed his duties as sheriff.

But election attorney Bradley Schrager, a Democrat, says Lombardo had to have known the law — and that he was breaking it.

“The commission has long held that the things that go along with being sheriff — your badge, your uniform, those kinds of things — are the trappings of office that you can’t use to run for further office,” Schrager said.

“Not only does he stipulate to the fact that he did these things, it’s very clear that he knew these things were unlawful. So it’s not as if you can get away with not having a penalty at all. That’s clearly not going to happen,” Schrager said.

When the commission met on Tuesday, they approved a settlement of $500 in the case against former Metro Lt. Ray Spencer, who ran for a Las Vegas City Council seat after retiring from the police force. The case against Spencer involved “use of uniform images to support campaign.” Spencer did not win his council race.

Lombardo did win, gaining the highest position in state government. He was accused of 68 violations, which his attorney disputed as “double-counting” instances when a total of four photos were used. Lombardo initially expected the commission to pursue a fine of $790,000.

The Ethics Commission investigated campaign cases involving other big names in 2022, including U.S. Senate campaign opponents Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt. Those cases included:

Cortez Masto: use of uniform images to support a campaign (dismissed at review panel with letter of instruction)

use of uniform images to support a campaign (dismissed at review panel with letter of instruction) Cortez Masto: production of campaign ad using uniform and accouterments of office (stipulated willful violation)

production of campaign ad using uniform and accouterments of office (stipulated willful violation) Laxalt: use of uniform and accouterments at campaign event (stipulated non-willful violation)

use of uniform and accouterments at campaign event (stipulated non-willful violation) Laxalt: use of county mobile app to promote campaign (dismissed with letter of instruction)

The commission lists 11 completed campaign cases last year in addition to Lombardo’s cases, along with six pending campaign cases.