White House news briefing for Thursday

PALO ALTO, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Facebook Inc removed a video of an interview with former U.S. President Donald Trump, who remains banned from the platform, from his daughter-in-law Lara Trump's Facebook page, a company spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters Wednesday.

Lara Trump, who is married to the former president's son Eric and recently joined Fox News as a contributor, had promoted an interview with Trump for her own online show "The Right View" in Instagram posts on Tuesday.