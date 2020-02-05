LIVE: President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stepping to the dais in extraordinary times, President Donald Trump on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. will deliver his State of the Union address. President Trump’s speech is happening on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal.

White House aides have promised an optimistic speech that will look past the impeachment trial that has consumed Washington in favor of a recitation of accomplishments and promises. President Trump told TV anchors at a midday meal that his address would be “extraordinarily low key.”