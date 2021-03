WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States will procure an additional 100 million doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, a White House official said.

President Biden made the announcement at a meeting with the chief executives of J&J and Merck & Co, Andy Slavitt confirmed Wednesday at the White House briefing.