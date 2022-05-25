LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now will be hosting a debate between the candidates for the Republican Party’s nomination for Governor of Nevada at 7 p.m. PT.

Candidates who will be in attendance are former U.S. Senator Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, venture capitalist Guy Nohra, and businessman and attorney Joey Gilbert.

The race for governor is expected to be one of the most hotly contested elections in the nation. Republican candidates have lined up for the chance to face Gov. Steve Sisolak in the November general election.

Candidates will be asked questions regarding topics including school safety, water shortages, inflation, abortion, and teacher shortages.

The one-hour debate will be held in the 8 News Now Las Vegas studio and will be live-streamed on 8newsnow.com. You can also view on KLAS-TV CBS Las Vegas, Channel 8.

Nevada’s primary election will take place on June 14, and early voting begins on Saturday, May 28. The general election will take place on Nov. 8.