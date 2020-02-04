WATCH: Iowa Democratic Party chair apologizes, tries to ease concerns over lack of Iowa caucus results

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Troy Price, the party chair for the Iowa Democratic Party addressed the media Tuesday. Price said the circumstances surrounding 2020 Iowa Democratic Party caucuses were unacceptable. As chair of the party I apologize deeply for this.”

There has been a lot of confusion over the results of the Iowa caucus. The Iowa Democratic Party is blaming an app “coding issue” for the delay. The app was built to collect and report the results but officials said some precincts had issues reporting the results.

Democratic Party officials planned to release a majority of Iowa’s delayed presidential caucus results by late Tuesday, according to details shared with campaigns on a private conference call.

But the news did little to stem rising confusion and concern more than 12 hours after voting ended without the release of a single result in the opening contest of the Democrats 2020 primary season.

State party chairman Troy Price informed campaigns that he would release at least 50% of all caucus results at 5 p.m. EST, but he declined to answer pointed questions from frustrated campaign representatives about when the party would release the full results or how it could ensure their integrity — even whether it would be a matter of days or weeks.

“We have been working day and night to make sure these results are accurate,” Price said at a subsequent press conference.