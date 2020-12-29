President-elect Biden delivers remarks on actions needed to change direction of the pandemic

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce his choice of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President-elect Joe Biden received his first injected dose of the Pfizer vaccine live on television last week. Both vaccines require two doses for full protection.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine earlier Tuesday. Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff were vaccinated at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on the pandemic Tuesday afternoon, from Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, has said he will make the fight against the coronavirus, which has infected more than 19 million Americans and killed over 335,000, his top priority.