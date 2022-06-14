LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adam Laxalt overcame challenger Sam Brown in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, and will face incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in November.

With 41% of the vote counted, Laxalt held 55.9% of the votes, with challenger Sam Brown taking 33.2% of the vote. The Associated Press has declared both Laxalt and Cortez Masto winners of their primaries.

The results set up a highly anticipated election between Laxalt and incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. The Associated Press has already called the Democratic primary for Masto, who had 90.9% of the vote with 49% of the vote in.

Laxalt is the grandson of former Nevada Sen. Paul Laxalt (R) and the son of former New Mexico Sen. Pete Domenici (R).

He served as Nevada attorney general from 2015 to 2019 and ran against Gov. Steve Sisolak in 2018, losing 49.4% to 45.3%.

Brown, a small business owner, served in the U.S. Army. In 2008, while deployed in Afghanistan, Brown was wounded by an IED explosion.