Lawsuit challenging Assembly Bill 4 denied by Nevada Supreme Court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lawsuit meant to challenge the constitutionality of the recently enacted Assembly Bill 4, which allows statewide voting by mail, was denied Wednesday by the Supreme Court of Nevada.

Assembly Bill 4 was passed during the Special Session earlier this year in the Nevada Legislature. It requires mail-in ballots to be sent to active, registered voters, as a way to keep voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petitioners, the “Election Integrity Project of Nevada,” say the law allows for “standardless counting procedures.” According to court documents obtained by 8 News Now, the lawsuit goes on to say the law “lacks minimal safeguards to evaluate ballots equally, allows ballots cast after election day to be counted, and permits various ‘fraudulent abuses of election procedures, resulting in dishonest and incorrect voting totals.'”

You can read the full court documents in the link below:

Ultimately, the lawsuit was denied by the Nevada Supreme Court, in part due to the timing. The court cites that many lawsuits were filed the day after the passage of Assembly Bill 4 on August 3, while this group waited until September 25 to file their petition with the Nevada Supreme Court.

Several counties had already planned to send out mail-in ballots September 24, the day before the petition was filed.

The court also mentioned that the group showed no concrete evidence that illegitimate votes would ruin the election.