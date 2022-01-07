Las Vegas out of running for 2024 Republican National Convention as list of finalists released

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas didn’t make the cut for potential sites for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Friday released a list of finalists: Milwaukee, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Salt Lake City.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said in September that Las Vegas was interested in being the host city.

“The Republican National Committee is grateful for and appreciative of the overwhelming interest from cities across the country to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. We’ll continue the process, review bids, and communicate with potential hosts to hear more about what their cities have to offer,” said RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters.

The RNC met with interested cities on Oct. 26 in Washington D.C. before narrowing the list.

In September, Goodman said, “No one does conventions and conferences better than Las Vegas does, and our community is ready for this major economic boost.”

The three-day convention is expected to bring an economic impact of about $200 million to benefit the host city as delegates and media converge for the high-profile event.

“Committee staff will be traveling to the four finalists to confirm that these cities are viable to host and will narrow the selection down to three cities,” according to an RNC statement Friday.

Goodman, a Republican, said Las Vegas should be considered as a site for the Democratic National Convention, too.