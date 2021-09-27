Las Vegas mayor welcomes chance for Republican National Convention in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) would be welcome in Las Vegas, Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said Monday. In fact, it’s the best place in the country, she said.

In a response to the RNC’s question asking if Las Vegas is interested in being considered, Goodman answered yes.

“To me, this request is not about politics, it’s about bringing millions of dollars in convention business back to our local economy,” Goodman said. “No one does conventions and conferences better than Las Vegas does, and our community is ready for this major economic boost.”

And Goodman expects Democrats to come calling, too.

With the national conventions three years away, a lot can happen. But the bidding process is already in progress, and formal bids are due to the RNC no later than Dec. 1.

The three-day convention is expected to bring an economic impact of about $200 million to benefit the host city as delegates and media converge for the high-profile event.

The RNC sent letters to selected mayors in the nation asking about interest in being the site of the 2024 national convention, and Goodman did not hesitate to express support from Las Vegas. according to a City of Las Vegas news release.

With over 155,000 hotel rooms in close proximity and new convention spaces, the mayor believes few cities can compete.