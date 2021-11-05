Las Vegas councilman plans to run for lieutenant governor in 2022

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony says he intends to run for state lieutenant governor in 2022.

The Republican who lost a bid for Clark County Commission last year pointed Thursday to what he called “catastrophic policies” about the coronavirus pandemic and the state economy and said he wants to “lay out competing visions on how to best move Nevada forward.”

Anthony, who represents Ward 4, is currently mayor pro tem.

The state lieutenant governor post is currently vacant after Democrat Kate Marshall resigned in September to join President Joe Biden’s administration.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, hasn’t appointed a replacement.

Anthony joins two other announced Republican candidates: former state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and Mack Miller, who ran previously for state Assembly and Las Vegas mayor.