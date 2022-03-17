LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman, Michele Fiore announced that she has filed for candidacy to run for Nevada state treasurer in the upcoming election, leaving the race for the Republican nomination for governor.

Fiore took to Twitter to announce the news on Thursday afternoon.

I have spent my entire life fighting for Nevada and our America First agenda. With sky-high inflation, a crumbling economy, and gas over $5 a gallon, every patriotic American needs to get into the fight for our state and nation. That’s why I’m running for Nevada State Treasurer. Michele Fiore, announces candidacy for Nevada State Treasurer

She also posted a video along with the post on social media.

In October, Fiore announced she would run for governor. She was among a handful of Republicans who had jumped into the race for the GOP nomination in an attempt to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

She is currently representing Ward 6 on the Las Vegas City council since 2018.

Prior to her current seat in the city council, Fiore was a member of the Nevada Assembly from 2012 to 2016.