LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Election Department received a subpoena last month as part of the Department of Justice’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s actions to overturn the 2020 election, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

The subpoena, dated Nov. 22, asks the county for all communication from June 2020 to January 2021 from county election employees to the former president’s re-election campaign.

Specifically, the subpoena asks for communication from John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, among 14 others.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith last month to oversee the department’s investigations into the former president and the lead-up to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported this summer, FBI agents seized state Republican chairman Michael McDonald’s cell phone, reportedly as part of an investigation into the fake elector scheme initiated at the end of the 2020 presidential election.

A second search warrant was issued for state party secretary James DeGraffenreid, who also signed the document.

President Joe Biden won the presidential race in Nevada by more than 2%. He received the state’s six electoral votes in the official state ceremony, overseen by Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

A video of the GOP event has since been deleted. In January, the I-Team received a copy of the fake certificates, which attempted to certify the state’s electoral votes to Trump.

The party has not responded to any request for comment regarding the electors.

No allegations of widespread voter fraud was ever substantiated with then-Attorney General Bill Barr, a Republican, saying the claims were lies.