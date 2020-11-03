Las Vegans voice their thoughts on eve of Election Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegans are expressing their thoughts on the eve of Tuesday’s big election.

Tens of thousands have already voted, and people are thinking about what will happen after the votes are all counted.

Some have concerns about unrest, but overall, everyone is just looking for a unified front, no matter who wins the presidency.

“The last election some people protested, and there was some damage, like riots, because some people didn’t get their way. Then what has happened previously with the looting and rioting have been a major issue, but I’m not too concerned about any major damage in our area,” said Curtis Raulerson.

Kelly Dwyer, visiting from California, says she is just done with everything politics:

“I don’t want to think about the president every day of my life, all day long. I want to have my own life and my own time with my dog and want things to be more normal,” she said.

Ann Jenner wants unity among all, saying, ”We should all work together; we are so divided and we should be united.”