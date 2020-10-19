Lara Trump to visit Las Vegas Tuesday

Lara Trump speaks to a crowd during a campaign rally on a Women for Trump Bus Tour campaign event, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in New Castle, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lara Trump, a senior adviser to President Trump’s reelection campaign and wife to the president’s son, Eric Trump, will visit Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. made the announcement Monday. According to the campaign, Lara Trump will host a “Make America Great Again!” event and will share her father-in-law’s plans for reelection.

The event will be held at the Westin Las Vegas at 12 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m.

To register for the Las Vegas event, click HERE.

Lara Trump will travel to Scottsdale, Arizona following her Vegas visit.