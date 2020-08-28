Kanye West gets spot on presidential ballot in Minnesota

FILE – Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. West says he is no longer a Trump supporter. The rapper, who once praised President Donald Trump, tells Forbes in a story published Wednesday that he is “taking the red hat off” — a reference to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap. West also insisted that his weekend announcement that he’s running for President was not a stunt to drum up interest in an upcoming album. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — He’s had issues in other states, but not in Minnesota. Rapper Kanye West has officially secured a spot on the presidential ballot in Minnesota. According to The Hill, this November he’ll be on the ballot as a third-party candidate.

The Minnesota secretary of State’s office shows West, who’s running as an Independent, as one of seven presidential candidates who will appear on the presidential ballot.

There has been controversy surrounding West’s campaign and goal to start the ‘Birthday Party’ political party. West has been accused of reportedly being aided by GOP strategists to split the black vote and take votes from Democratic presidential hopeful, Joe Biden. This is a claim West has all but admitted, according to Forbes.

In all West, has already secured spots on the presidential ballot in a number of states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.