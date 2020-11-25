Judge throws out lawsuit filed by Republican Dan Rodimer over election results

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge threw out a lawsuit filed by Republican Dan Rodimer, saying that the court did not have jurisdiction on the issue. Last week, Rodimer filed his own lawsuit, joining fellow Nevada candidates Jim Marchant and April Becker. Rodimer lost his bid for Congressional District 3 to Congresswoman Susie Lee.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria were named in the lawsuit, along with the Clark County Board of Commissioners. Rodimer was seeking an order that would force the Clark County Commission to hold a new election for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District because of a variety of election fraud claims.

On Wednesday, the judge in Rodimer’s case also told him that even if he could rule on the lawsuit, he wouldn’t have sided with him.

Both Jim Marchant and April Becker filed lawsuits as well, and did it on the same day the Trump Campaign. All three take issue with ballot signature verification systems. On Monday, a judge in Las Vegas refused to order a new election for Becker, who argued that ballot discrepancies reported by Clark County’s top elections official might have made a difference in her 631-vote loss to the Legislature’s top Democrat.

Judge Joe Hardy Jr. said Tuesday that GOP candidate April Becker’s effort to force a re-vote could be re-filed as a contest-of-election against incumbent state Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro.