Judge rejects bid for re-vote in Nevada state Senate race; Nevada Supreme Court certifies Joe Biden’s win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge in Las Vegas refused to order a new election for a Republican state Senate candidate who argued that ballot discrepancies reported by Clark County’s top elections official might have made a difference in her 631-vote loss to the Legislature’s top Democrat.

Judge Joe Hardy Jr. said Tuesday that GOP candidate April Becker’s effort to force a re-vote can be re-filed as a contest-of-election against incumbent state Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. In other election cases, a hearing was set in a voter fraud case filed by Trump campaign attorneys, and another judge was due Tuesday to take up failed GOP candidate Dan Rodimer’s bid for a re-do of voting in his race.

In other Election 2020 news, the Nevada Supreme Court made Joe Biden’s win in the state official, approving the final canvass of the Nov. 3 election. The unanimous action Tuesday by the seven nonpartisan justices sends to Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak results that will deliver six electoral votes from the western U.S. battleground state to Biden.

The court action drew extra scrutiny amid legal efforts by the state GOP and Trump campaign to prevent sending vote-by-mail ballots to all 1.82 million active registered voters and then to stop the counting of the 1.4 million votes that were cast.

Certification of the vote does not stop several lawsuits pending in state and federal courts.