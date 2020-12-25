Judge denies Stavros Anthony’s petition for new election in Clark County Commission District C, court records show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stavros Anthony will not get a new election in the race for Clark County Commission District C. A judge denied his petition, according to court records.

The records read in part:

“The Court, having reviewed the Petition for Writ of mandamus and the related briefing and being fully informed, DENIES the petition.”

Anthony lost a close race to Ross Miller, with the winner decided by just 15 votes after a recount. Anthony requested the $80,000 recount after 10 votes separated him from Miller during the initial election.

During the recount, it was first indicated Miller defeated Anthony by 30 votes. The I-Team later obtained court documents that revealed the defeat was marked by only 15 votes. The county investigated why they found the discrepancy.

The recount vote totals are as follows:

Ross Miller – 76,592

Stavros Anthony – 76,577

If Anthony had won, he would have been the only Republican on the commission and the first in more than a decade.