LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County judge denied Republican congressional candidate Jim Marchant’s request for a new election Friday, citing several issues with his case, including a lack of concrete evidence.

Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford won re-election in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District by more than 30,000 votes.

Judge Gloria Sturman heard arguments from Marchant’s attorney, Craig Mueller; Mary-Anne Miller, counsel for Clark County; and a lawyer representing the Democratic Party.

Mueller had asked the judge to allow for a hearing Monday to question Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria on the stand. Mueller alleges the county inadequately used its signature verification machine and that tens of thousands of ballots were sent to voters who had moved. Questions about the machine have already been dismissed in previous election-related lawsuits.

“93,000 ballots were sent to addresses that were known to not have active voters in them,” Mueller said. The ballots were sent to voters for the June primary.

“The fact that a ballot came back undeliverable in a primary — means nothing,” Miller said. “It doesn’t mean these 93,000 people didn’t change their address and voted correctly. It doesn’t mean these 93,000 even voted.”

Lawyers for the Democratic Party argued the judge did not have jurisdiction for a federal congressional race involving seven counties, not just Clark. Sturman agreed and denied Marchant’s request for a re-vote.

Mueller also represents Republican congressional candidate Dan Rodimer and Republican State Senate candidate April Becker in similar cases.

On Monday, the Clark County Commission voted to certify the election results with the exception of the County Commission District C race due to the number of discrepancies in the vote versus the vote difference between candidates.

Elections officials found 139 discrepancies in the race. Gloria stated that they had found the discrepancies in tracking, moving from signature to manual signature verifications, as well as in the ballot curing process.

The focus Monday was narrowed to the District C race due to a tight difference. Democrat Ross Miller leads Republican Stavros Anthony by 10 votes. If Anthony won, the all-Democrat commission would have its first Republican in more than a decade.

The panel will consider a special election for the race in December.

Sturman said the evidence provided Friday did not show any wrongdoing. She added affidavits signed by canvassers were hearsay.

The I-Team has repeatedly asked the Department of Justice about its investigations into allegations of voter fraud in Nevada and has not received a response.