LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drew Johnson, who lost his bid for a Clark County Commission seat last fall, said he is running for the Republican nomination to try to unseat Democrat Rep. Susie Lee next year.

Lee, who represents Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, won re-election by four points. Johnson, lost his race against incumbent District F Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones by about 300 votes.

“Today, I am proud to launch our effort to help restore the basic, fundamental role of government for our citizens,” Johnson said in a statement. “Together, we will restore fiscal sanity in Washington. We will secure our southern border to stop the flow of violent cartels, human traffickers, and deadly fentanyl into our communities. We will give every family from every background the same choice in where to send their kids to school that the wealthy and elite families enjoy today.”

Johnson and his wife run a marketing business “for free market think tanks and pro-liberty grassroots organizations,” his website said.

The congressional district, which comprises most of the western and southern Las Vegas valley, was targeted by Democrats and Republicans last cycle as it was considered one of the most likely to flip.

Former State Sen. Elizabeth Helgelien announced her intention to run in the GOP primary race earlier this year. The candidates seeking the Republican nomination will face either in the February 2024 primary. The winner will face Lee in November 2024.