Jason Frierson re-elected as leader of the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Caucus unanimously voted to re-elect Jason Frierson as Caucus Leader of the Nevada Assembly Democrats.

Frierson released the following statement:

“I am humbled to be re-elected by my colleagues as leader of the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus,” Frierson said. “Last legislative session, Nevada made history by becoming the first state to have a female-majority state legislature. I am thrilled we can keep that legacy this upcoming legislative session. I am proud to lead one of the most diverse caucuses in the country because we know how important it is that our lawmakers reflect the diversity of our great state. We recognize our constituents are depending on us to guide our state forward through the public health crisis of COVID-19 and the economic impacts that have touched the lives of Nevadans across the state. We are committed to working across the aisle with our colleagues and welcome working with anyone willing to find bipartisan solutions that put Nevada on a better path forward.”

Jason Frierson was first elected as Speaker of the Nevada State Assembly in 2017 and was re-elected as Speaker of the House during the 2019 legislative session.

Speaker Frierson made history as the first African-American Speaker in Nevada’s state history. During the 2020 election cycle, he led the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus and maintained a Democratic majority as well as a female majority chamber.