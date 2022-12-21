LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Republican Party chairman Michael McDonald was questioned about a “major plan” and President Donald Trump’s desire for “full attack mode” following the 2020 election, according to a record of his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee.

McDonald invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 200 times over the course of questioning on Feb. 24, 2022, before the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack.

A reference to a “major plan” contained in a text message on McDonald’s phone and another text containing discussion of “full attack mode” indicated McDonald had knowledge of events that followed President Joe Biden’s victory on Election Day.

“Was on the phone to President, Mark Meadows, Giuliani, and they want full attack mode. We’re gonna have a war room meeting in about an hour in the bosses suite,” the text message documented in the investigation said.

McDonald did not answer investigators’ questions, repeatedly citing his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. He said he was invoking the Fifth Amendment on the advice of attorneys.

The 80-page transcript of the questions and McDonald’s responses was released Wednesday by the Jan. 6 committee.

The committee delved into details of “a plan related to alternate electors,” which played out in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. David Charns of the 8 News Now Investigators reported on state party officials’ actions after meeting in Carson City in December 2020.

Jim Graffenreid, Nevada Republican Party executive board member, was also questioned by the committee. He was also deposed on Feb. 24. He also invoked the Fifth Amendment repeatedly.

McDonald and DeGraffenreid were among six “fake electors” who signed documents that were sent to the National Archives, 8 News Now reported in January.

“Did you participate in a meeting of alternate electors that took place in Carson City, Nevada, on December 14th, 2020, to cast electoral ballots for President Trump and Vice President Pence?”

McDonald responded, “Based on advice from my attorney, I’ll be invoking my Fifth Amendment privilege.”

The committee also asked McDonald about his communications with Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Matt Morgan, Justin Clark, Nick Trainer, Kenneth Chesebro, James Troupis, John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn, Bernard Kerik, Mike Roman and Mike Brown. Some were involved in the Trump-Pence campaign for re-election.

The transcript of McDonald’s deposition also refers to a call with the Trump campaign on Dec. 9, 2020, regarding alternate electors. Another set of questions involved Dec. 11 emails from Chesebro regarding “seven documents I’ve prepared for Nevada.”

The documents purportedly offered instructions on filing electoral votes.