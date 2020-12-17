In Senate hearing, Rosen calls voter fraud allegations ‘false narrative’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/AP) — During a Senate hearing Wednesday, Sen. Jacky Rosen said accusations of widespread voter fraud are part of a “false narrative.”

The hearing, held by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee over Democratic protests, elevated the groundless claims of fraud to the highest levels of government. It provided two of President Donald Trump’s lawyers with one more public opportunity to make the false assertions after repeatedly losing in court.

The Republican-led committee, of which Rosen is a minority member, pushed ahead with a hearing two days after Democrat Joe Biden’s White House victory was sealed by the Electoral College.

Jesse Binnall, a lawyer who represented the Trump campaign in a lawsuit tossed by the Supreme Court of Nevada, repeated his accusation to the committee that he had evidence of deceased individuals having ballots cast in their names and that tens of thousands of living voters voted twice.

“Our experts identified over 130,000 unique instances of voter fraud in Nevada. But the actual number is almost certainly higher,” Binnall told the senators. “Our data scientists made these calculations not by estimations or statistical sampling, but by analyzing and comparing the list of actual voters with other lists, most of which are publicly available. To put it simply, they explained their methods so that others could check their work. Our evidence has never been refuted, only ignored.”

A lower court judge ruled the documents and testimony presented to him showed no evidence of widespread fraud, and the state supreme court unanimously agreed. Since the case was thrown out, the Nevada Republican Party has posted a five-page report about allegations of fraud.

“Both our Republican secretary of state and our Democratic attorney general have stated there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud,” Rosen said in the hearing. “Our highest court has said the same. I will not give this false narrative about my state anymore attention than it has already, unfortunately, received.”

Rosen focused her questioning on international actors affecting U.S. elections and security to prevent cyberattacks.

There was no testimony from state or local election officials, who conducted extensive checks to ensure the accuracy of the election before certifying the results. Those officials have said there was no indication of any widespread fraud.

Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske has reported no instances of widespread fraud in Nevada. She oversaw the election and, most recently, Monday’s electoral vote, where six electors voted for Biden.

The I-Team has found two instances of dead individuals having votes cast in their names. Five people in Clark County voted twice. All seven cases have been forwarded to the Secretary of State’s Office. Voter fraud is illegal and carries a fine and jail time.

The Trump campaign and allies have filed roughly 50 lawsuits alleging some type of voter fraud, and nearly all have been dropped or dismissed by both conservative and liberal judges, who have said the legal claims lacked evidence.

The Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-nominated justices, has also denied requests to hear a pair of cases aimed at invalidating the outcome of the election in key states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.