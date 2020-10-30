Impressive turnout reported as early voting wraps up in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the last day of early voting in Nevada, and Election Day is just days away. Even as early voting winds down, both the Trump and Biden campaigns are still kicking things into high gear.

Both campaigns say it’s extremely important for everyone who is eligible to vote in this election, including the Latino community. A fiesta with food and music is being held at the East Las Vegas Community Center to celebrate everyone who comes to vote.

Our state has seen impressive turnout over the past two weeks.

The latest numbers from the Secretary of State’s Office show that as of Friday afternoon, more than 1 million Nevadans have already cast their ballots via mail or in-person early voting.

For perspective, the total number of votes cast in 2016 was 1.1 million. Clark County is reporting more than 342,000 in-person early votes.

Despite these numbers, both campaigns know their work isn’t over. 8 News Now spoke one-on-one with Biden surrogate Senator Bernie Sanders, as well as the Trump Victory Team, to get their final pitch to voters.

“If you believe in honesty, if you believe that the president is not above the law, if you believe that we need scientific guidelines to help us deal with this pandemic and to deal with climate change, then I think the choice is pretty clear,” said Sanders.

Trump Victory Nevada spokesperson Keith Schipper stated, “Nevadans aren’t looking to go back to the days of the Obama-Biden recession. They know that this president is going to get this economy roaring again and back better than it was, and they know exactly what’s at stake.”

The latest New York Times polls show Biden six points ahead of President Trump in Nevada. We are still considered a battleground state, so every vote counts.

In-person early voting will wrap up at 8 p.m. tonight. 8 News Now is told the last day is always the busiest, so be prepared for long lines. However, as long as you’re in line by eight, you will be able to vote.

There will be more than 100 in-person polling locations on Election Day, which is this upcoming Tuesday.