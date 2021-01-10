LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Incoming Nevada Republican Assemblywoman-elect Annie Black said Sunday she will not resign after attending Wednesday’s Stop the Steal rally in Washington and marching to the U.S. Capitol.

Black, of Mesquite, who will represent northeastern Clark County, marched with the group to the Capitol, but says she kept far behind a larger group, which had breeched the security line and gathered at the building’s east front. The pro-Trump mob then entered the Capitol illegally. Five people died in the incident, including a Capitol police officer.

“They should be punished. Severely,” Black wrote in a message to supporters Sunday about the mob. “Not those of us who simply exercised our constitutional right to peaceably assemble and ‘petition the government for a redress of grievances’ related to how the 2020 elections were conducted.”

State Democrats and some Republicans called on Black to resign. She was named in a list of 13 state lawmakers released by the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee on Friday.

A joint statement from Nevada Speaker Jason Frierson and Minority Leader Dr. Robin Titus released Friday did not mention Black directly: “Nevada families deserve representatives who take their duty to uphold the fabric of our democracy with the level of seriousness it demands. It would be disappointing to learn of any elected leader at any level of government participating in violent or criminal activities. Any activities deemed criminal should be handled by law enforcement and any actions taken against any member will be carefully considered if appropriate, but we will not be distracted from doing the work Nevadans elected us to do to get through these unprecedented times.”

In the same message to supporters, Black responded, saying: “If Ms. Titus and Mr. Frierson want to try not to seat a duly elected representative for lawfully exercising her constitutional rights simply because they don’t like what I stand for and believe…well, I’ll let THEM explain that to YOU.”

Nevada Assemblywoman-elect @RealAnnieBlack was on the Capitol grounds when the mob stormed police. Black kept her distance to not be associated with the crowd. #8NN pic.twitter.com/DRmgmVm4qu — David Charns (@davidcharns) January 8, 2021

“To be absolutely clear: I wasn’t part of the march down Pennsylvania Avenue, never entered the Capitol and didn’t cross the barricades,” Black said Sunday. Videos and photos sent to 8 News Now show Black far behind the violent group.

Black is set to be sworn in on Feb. 1 when the 2021 Nevada Legislature convenes in Carson City.