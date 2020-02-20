I-Team: Volunteers receive hands-on training leading up to Nevada caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Caucus is Saturday, and training is underway for volunteers. State Democrats released new plans about the process.

The I-Team breaks down everything we know so far.

The Nevada State Democratic Party estimated a total of 70,000 voters participated in early voting. To put that in perspective, the total for caucus day in 2016 was 84,000.

This is the first time the party held early voting ahead of the Democratic caucus.

“I think it’s gonna make a lot easier on the caucus day for us that so many people are gonna early vote,” said volunteer Audrey Dempsey.

Dempsey said she voted early since she’ll be volunteering on caucus day as a site lead.

This week, Nevada Democrats released information about training for Saturday’s caucus and said volunteers would begin more hands-on training on iPads with a caucus calculator.

The party had to switch gears fast after the app they planned on using failed in the Iowa caucus.

“I have my concerns,” stated volunteers Angel Lazcano. “I really do with that the Nevada Democratic Party would just go paper ballots instead of trying this Google forms options cause it’s still susceptible to the same mess up.”

The I-Team learned at one location, volunteers switched to laptops since iPads, used to check in voters, were crashing. The state party denies this.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said the DNC is working closely with the Nevada Democrats on planning.

“One of the things we’ve done is go to school on the lessons of Iowa and build redundancies in so that we have overflow,” said Perez. “We have all sorts of things that will enable the expeditious transmission without having to use tools that raise cyber security issues.”

The focus for state Democrats over the next three days is training for volunteers. They have webinars, slideshows and more on their website, along with in-person trainings.

If you plan on participating in the caucus, you must go to your assigned precinct. Click here to find your location.