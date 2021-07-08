I-Team sources: Trump to visit Las Vegas for UFC fight

TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border fence in Otay Mesa, California on Sept. 18, 2019. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former President Donald Trump plans to visit Las Vegas this weekend to attend the UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, sources tell the I-Team.

The president may also hold a fundraiser for a political action committee, though details of that event had not been secured as of Thursday, sources said.

UFC 264 will be Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor is an avid supporter of the former president. “Phenomenal President,” McGregor tweeted to Trump on the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

TSN Sports first reported the news Wednesday, adding other celebrity guests will include Justin Bieber and Dave Chappelle.