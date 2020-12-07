I-Team: Razor thin margin of 10 votes separate Nevada candidate from opponent, again

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ten votes separate Republican Stavros Anthony from his challenger in the Clark County Commission District C race, the same margin which separated Anthony from another challenger in a previous race, the I-Team found.

Democrat and former Nevada Secretary of State Ross Miller beat Anthony by just 10 votes in the race for Clark County’s District C seat, which represents the northwest valley. More than 150,000 voters cast ballots in that race.

Vote totals in the race were 76,586 for Miller, and 76,576 for Anthony. If Anthony had won, he would have been the only Republican on the commission and the first in more than a decade.

In 2009, Anthony won his Las Vegas City Council seat by 10 votes against Glenn Trowbridge. The total vote in that race was much smaller with less than 7,000 votes cast between the two candidates. The candidates ran as non-partisan.

Trowbridge had requested a recount, which then found no change in the vote.

Now 11 years later, and 10 votes behind instead of 10 ahead, again, Anthony has requested a recount at a cost of $80,000, according to his campaign.

Miller sued to prevent the county from holding a special election, which the county decided against after the lawsuit was filed. A hearing on the next steps is expected this week.