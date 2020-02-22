I-TEAM: Planning, training continues less than 24 hours before Nevada caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are less than 24 hours away from the Nevada caucus and planning is still underway. The I-Team is here with more on what you need to know and how Nevada Democrats are preparing.

There are concerns about tomorrow’s caucus, including the following issues.

We’ve learned volunteers were asked to sign an agreement they will not disclose issues to the media.

Campaigns were also contacting at least 1,000 early voters due to ballots being deemed invalid in case they want to participate in caucus Saturday. One example of why this may have happened is lack of the voter’s signature.

At at least one early voting location, iPads crashed.

Training is still happening tonight, as well.

The Nevada State Democratic Party had to switch gears in less than three weeks after the app they planned on using failed in Iowa.

They offered early caucus voting for the first time ever over four days, and it’s estimated 75,000 people participated.

Tomorrow during the caucus, volunteers will need to incorporate those early voting numbers. They are using iPads with no Wi-Fi or internet connection because of cyber security, with Google forms and a caucus calculator to help them do complex caucus math.

The state party told us about 3,000 volunteers will be involved tomorrow, which may sound like a lot. However, there are more than 2,000 precincts statewide, and caucusgoers have to be checked in, voters need to be registered and results need to be tallied and officially reported.

Today, we visited a leaders’ forum where the role of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Community’s prominence in the caucus was discussed and spoke with several volunteers.

They’re going through training this evening. The I-Team also learned some of them are from out of state.

“I think it’s a responsibility,” said Chicago resident Gordon Liai. “Obviously, we just saw what happened in Iowa, so we want to make sure that the process is fair, and everybody again gets their voice heard.”

San Francisco resident Tejal Shah noted, “I know they just need a lot of volunteers and help guiding people and making sure people know what to do and how it all works, and I’m guessing it’s gonna be a lot of education and directing.”

“We want to make sure even though the people, they never get a chance to go and vote, we be helping them,” said Las Vegas local Sharifa Wahab. “We pick them up and take them to the place and vote, and if they need transportation, they need any help.”

We also spoke with a local volunteer who is training to help with the phones.

“I know state party currently have a call center, but as a volunteer, I signed up to be doing hotline because of the language skill. But also, because you have the flexibility to make sure the right information are being passed, the right guidance are being passed down,” said volunteer Erig Jeng.

If you want to caucus, you need to be a registered Democrat, or you can register on the spot. You need to be at your assigned precinct by noon, and you should prepare to be there at least a couple of hours.

The caucus process will be as follows.

Caucusgoers gather and then head to the section of the room for their candidate of choice for what’s called the first alignment, or first round. Then, early votes need to be incorporated.

If a candidate does not have 15% of the votes, they do not move on to the next round. Supporters of the remaining candidates can try to convince caucusgoers to join them.

Then, the second alignment takes place, and early votes are again incorporated. Based on those results, caucus math is done, which involves a special formula to figure out how many delegates will be assigned for each candidate.

The state Democratic party insisted the Nevada caucus will not be a repeat of Iowa’s failed caucus, and all eyes are on Nevada now.