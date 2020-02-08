I-Team: Nevada Democrats say no app to be used for caucus, testing options

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Results from Iowa’s failed caucus Monday still aren’t complete. Here in Nevada, the caucus is 15 days away, and early voting is eight. The I-Team found out there is still no final plan, but we have learned more about a tool that won’t be used.

A spokeswoman for Nevada Democrats confirmed they will not use an app.

Nevada had planned on using the same one which failed in Iowa, and now, the party has decided to stay away from that technology altogether.

State Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald is calling out Democrats for the failed Iowa caucus.

“They want to run the country, but they can’t even do a caucus,” he said. “If I’m a Democrat that’s running for president, I am so upset right now because it hurt everybody going into New Hampshire. It hurt them coming into Nevada.”

But the Nevada State Democratic Party insists what happened in the Hawkeye State won’t happen here.

On Friday, a spokesman told the I-Team the party would not be using an app for caucus day or early voting, and her team was testing different options. She would not specify what they are and did not agree to an on-camera interview with us.

Nevada caucus director Shelby Wiltz did interview with the I-Team Tuesday.

“We’re working hard right now to evaluate the redundancies and backup reporting systems that we have already had in place to evaluate the best plan forward,” said Wiltz.

Earlier that day, Chairman William McCurdy released a statement, saying the app used in Iowa would not be used in Nevada.

State Democrats previously paid the company Shadow Inc., which created the app.

Now, the party has switched gears.

Michelle Gack is a precinct captain who is also canvassing for her presidential hopeful of choice, Elizabeth Warren. Despite the lack of a plan in Nevada, she said she is confident the Nevada caucus will run smoothly.

“I really don’t think there’s gonna be a problem,” Gack said.

Precinct captains like Gack are still going through training since there are many aspects to it other than tallying results.

We are hearing concerns about early voting in terms of how those votes will be incorporated at precincts on caucus day. The spokeswoman for Nevada Democrats insists early voting will still happen.