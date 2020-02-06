I-Team: Nevada Democrats have yet to release plan for caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Results from the Iowa caucus are still not final after Monday’s mess. Democrats in the Hawkeye State struggled with an app they used for voting.

Nevada’s caucus is just 17 days away, and early voting is 10. The I-Team is working to find out if our state’s caucus could face issues.

The Nevada State Democratic Party is being tight lipped. Shelby Wiltz, caucus director, agreed to a five-minute interview with us and provided limited information.

Last month, she sat down with Politics Now host Steve Sebelius for about half an hour and seemed optimistic about caucus day.

“The really cool thing about this app is that it does the math for you,” Wiltz told Sebelius.

She didn’t say which company created the app that would be used for the caucus during that interview, but she did describe it.

“It operates both as a reporting mechanism and also as a way to help do some of the math for you so that you can check the math that you’re doing on paper.”

The day after Iowa’s failed caucus, Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy released a statement, which reads in part:

“We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus.”

But campaign finance records reveal the Nevada State Democratic Party did pay Shadow Inc., who made the one Iowa used.

When the caucus director agreed to our interview, we asked about it. Wiltz told the I-Team they were working with Shadow but are not now. She said her team was looking at other options, possibly a new or different app or something else altogether.

“We’re working hard right now to evaluate the redundancies and back up reporting systems that we have already had in place to evaluate the best plan forward.”

She wouldn’t specify what those backups are, but back in January, she mentioned the old-fashioned way, saying paper would be available at caucus locations.

We visited the party office again Wednesday to see if Nevada Democrats decided on a plan. There is no word yet.

The state Democratic party insists what happened in Iowa won’t happen here, we just don’t know how.

Wiltz did not have a timeline for when the plan will be released.

The I-Team has also reached out to the Democratic National Committee, as Wiltz told us state Democrats were working with them on the process. We have not heard back.